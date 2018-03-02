Ethiopian lawmakers approve state of emergency

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Ethiopian lawmakers have approved the state of emergency announced by the government Cabinet last month to control continuing anti- government protests in various parts of the country.

The parliamentarians on Friday passed legislation to keep the emergency in place for six months, with the possibility of extending it for a further nine months.

The measure passed with 395 members of parliament voting for it, 88 against and seven abstentions. The opposition is unprecedented in recent Ethiopian politics as all lawmakers are from the ruling coalition or from affiliated parties.

Prosecutor General Getachew Ambaye said the emergency is needed to restore order that has been disrupted by the anti-government demonstrations.