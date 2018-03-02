Turkey presses ahead with crackdown on Gulen network

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey's state-run news agency says prosecutors have issued warrants for the detention of more than 150 military officers, teachers and trade unionists, as authorities press ahead with a clampdown against a network led by U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen.

Anadolu Agency said Friday that detention warrants were issued for 16 navy officers — all of whom were later taken into custody. Seven were on active duty, while nine had been previously discharged.

Separately, Anadolu reported that 66 dismissed teachers and 72 members of a trade union were also ordered detained.

Turkey accuses Gulen of masterminding a military coup attempt in July 2016. Gulen denies the accusation.

Turkey launched a massive crackdown after the coup, resulting in about 50,000 arrests and the dismissal of more than 110,000 people from state jobs.