Explosions, gunfire exchanged in Burkina Faso capital

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Gunfire and smoke have been reported in Burkina Faso's capital, in a neighborhood that houses embassies and United Nations offices and in another area where the army offices are located.

Plumes of smoke rose above the army headquarters in western Ouagadougou on Friday as police and gendarmerie responded. Barricades were erected to keep people from that area and from the French Embassy and the prime minister's office in the eastern part of the city center where gunfire was also heard and smoke seen.

It was unclear who staged the attacks.