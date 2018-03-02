Australia progresses to 300-8 in first test in South Africa

DURBAN, South Africa (AP) — Australia progressed to 300-8 against South Africa in the first session on Day 2 of the opening test on Friday, losing Tim Paine and Pat Cummins to the second new ball, and then Mitchell Starc to the last delivery before lunch.

Kagiso Rabada made early use of the new ball to have Paine caught behind for 25 and end his overnight partnership of 60 with Mitchell Marsh. Australia had added just 12 runs when Paine edged to wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock.

Pat Cummins was bowled by spinner Keshav Maharaj for three 10 overs later. Starc fell for a breezy 35 off 25 balls, clean bowled by Maharaj to give South Africa's left-arm spinner 4-103.

Marsh went on to 60 not out at lunch after having survived a low caught and bowled chance to Rabada when he was on 42. If Rabada had taken the sharp catch down near his ankles as he followed through, Australia would have slipped to 244-7.

He didn't, and Marsh and Starc pushed the Aussies to 300 on a sluggish wicket at Kingsmead that's given the opening test of a four-match series a grinding feel over the first two days.

Still, the Australians were heading toward a competitive first-innings total after slipping to 177-5 on the first day. That recovery was down to the half-century stand between Marsh and Paine and a 49-run stand between Marsh and Starc that was only broken right at the end of the opening session. Australia scored 75-3 in the session.

Starc briefly accelerated by striking four fours and two big slog-sweeps for six over wide long-on off Maharaj. Mitchell Marsh hit eight fours and his unbeaten 60 came off a more measured 147 balls.

David Warner (51) and Steve Smith (56) both made half-centuries on Day 1 and Shaun Marsh made 40 but none of them went on to a big score as the Aussies were kept in check.