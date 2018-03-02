Ibrahimovic says he may try to make a comeback for Sweden

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Zlatan Ibrahimovic says he may try to return to the Sweden team for the World Cup if he can recover from a knee injury.

Ibrahimovic, who retired from international soccer after the 2016 European Championship, says "the door hasn't been shut."

The 36-year-old Manchester United striker is Sweden's record scorer with 62 goals in 116 games.

Ibrahimovic says "I don't want to come back just because I'm somebody."

Sweden qualified for this year's World Cup by beating Italy in a playoff.