Like Israel, Taiwan premier does not believe that signing agreements or slogans will bring peace

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Israel and Arab countries like Egypt and Jordan do not believe that agreements and slogans can bring about peace, Premier William Lai (賴清德) said about relations between Taiwan and China Friday.

Lai was responding to a lawmaker asking questions about how to improve cross-straits relations.

He drew a comparison with Israel, which he said he had visited, and some of its Arab neighbors. Israel was actively engaging in cooperation with Egypt, Jordan and other countries, building trust and working toward peace by conducting exchanges, the Central News Agency quoted him as saying.

They do not believe that you can obtain peace just by signing an agreement or through a slogan, Lai reportedly said.

The premier described the present situation of Taiwan-China relations as a “cold peace,” with both sides responsible for improving the situation. Since her inauguration in May 2016, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) had repeatedly shown goodwill, but international academics kept saying that China also bore responsibility, and should show more self-confidence by opening up and conduct a dialogue with Taiwan, Lai said.

The premier also said that the government had formed a taskforce to take a look at 31 measures recently announced by China supposedly favoring Taiwanese citizens, and would compare them to existing government policies, CNA reported.