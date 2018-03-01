  1. Home
China to merge Taiwan Affairs Office locations in Hong Kong and Macau

The decision reportedly does not reflect any decrease in activity of the TAO 

By Duncan DeAeth,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/03/02 16:41

Image modified with TAO logo (By Wikimedia Commons)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – It has been reported to the Central News Agency that the Chinese government is planning to merge the offices of the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council in Hong Kong and Macau into a single branch office.

The decision to merge the offices is part of a larger restructuring of state and party offices in the territories of Hong Kong and Macao, and is reportedly in no way a reflection of decreased activity of the Taiwan Affairs Office.

On the contrary, according to CNA, the decision to combine the two offices into one, presumably to be located in Hong Kong, is actually intended to help “combat Taiwan Independence” and “Hong Kong Independence.”

The move reflects more of a motion to streamline local government policy and make work more efficient. Since the TAO offices in Macao and Hong Kong were always small field offices, the merger does not reflect any change in China’s policies towards Taiwan.
Taiwan Affairs Office
Hong Kong
Macau

