Taiwan start-ups attract interest at MWC in Spain

TAIPEI (CNA) -- A group of high tech start-ups from Taiwan attracted much attention at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 in Barcelona, holding talks with more than 600 potential foreign buyers and investors, the government-sponsored Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) said Friday.



A total of 13 Taiwanese start-ups took part in the "4 Years From Now (4YFN)" start-up pavilion at the 2018 MWC held from Feb. 26-28 and showcased their innovations at the annual event, one of the largest mobile technology exhibitions in the world.



TAITRA said potential buyers in talks with the 13 Taiwanese firms included U.S-based conglomerate General Electric Co., search engine giant Google Inc., semiconductor firm Analog Device and Silicon Valley-headquartered accelerator maker Plug and Play.



In addition, U.K.-based venture capitalists Draper Esprit and Digital Health Ventures along with Israel's Grove Ventures also showed interest in the Taiwanese firms' innovations, TAITRA added.



It was the first time TAITRA has organized a Taiwan delegation for MWC's 4YFN, a startup business platform that enables startups, investors, corporations and public institutions to discover, create and launch new ventures together.



The 4YFN platform aims to focus on innovations it predicts will be used by global industrial business within four years of the demonstration.



The Taiwan delegation included health management solution provider iXensor Co., Internet security service provider ArcRan Information Technology Co., 3D photographing technology developer Weeview Inc., and smart medical services firm and healthcare sensor solutions provider VitalSigns Technology Co.



TAITRA said the 13 Taiwanese start-ups held a "Taiwan Demo Day" at the 4YFN to boost their global visibility.



In addition to Taiwan Demo Day, the 4YFN had more than 120 speeches, forums and workshops covering industrial development trends including the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence and Internet security.



The 2018 MWC, which kicked off on Feb. 26 and ran through March 1, housed about 2,800 exhibitors and attracted more than 100,000 visitors.