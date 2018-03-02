  1. Home
28-year-old student tries to derail German's next government

By KIRSTEN GRIESHABER , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/03/02 15:41

BERLIN (AP) — The 28-year-old leader of the Social Democrat's youth wing is trying to derail Chancellor Angela Merkel's government coalition with the center-left Social Democrats.

Kevin Kuehnert is touring the country before a ballot by the more than 460,000 Social Democratic party members on the coalition deal and calling on them to vote against a grand coalition government like that of the past four years.

Kuehnert works part-time for a member of the Berlin state legislature when he's not taking online classes at Hagen University.

Elected head of the SPD's youth wing known as the Jusos — short for "Young Socialists" — in November, his penchant for impassioned speeches and dedication to the anti-grand coalition cause have propelled him to the forefront of the fight.