Singapore and Japan surpass Germany in the list of most powerful passports in the world

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- According to Henley Passport Index report, German passports are no longer the most powerful in the world. The number one spot has been taken by Singapore and Japan after Uzbekistan lifted visa requirements for citizens of both countries earlier last month.

The citizens of Singapore and Japan can now travel to a total of 180 countries visa-free, the highest number of visa-free access ever granted to any passport.

Germany's passport gives visa-free access to a total of 179 destinations putting it in second place followed by France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Finland, Sweden and South Korea.

"In general, Asian and Middle East regions have in recent months seen high levels of visa-policy activity compared with their European and American counterparts, where the signing of new cross-border agreements on short-term travel has been far less frequent," said Henley & Partners in a statement.

The British passport, which was previously in third place, fell to fourth while the United States remained in fifth position with visa-free access to 176 countries around the world.

Russia moved up three spots to 45th place while China rose 11 spots to 74th in the list.

Taiwan ranked 28th on the list with visa-free access to 139 countries.

