Kang takes 4-shot lead after 2 rounds at LPGA Singapore

SINGAPORE (AP) — Danielle Kang shot an 8-under 64 to take a four-stroke lead at the halfway stage of the Women's World Championship on Friday.

Kang, who won last year's Women's PGA Championship, had eight birdies to equal the course record at the Sentosa Golf Club and lead the LPGA tournament at 12-under 132 after her second straight bogey-free round.

Nelly Korda, whose sister Jessica won the LPGA Tour event in Thailand last week, had a 66 to be tied for second with fellow American Alex Marina (67).

Minjee Lee (66), Cristie Kerr (67) and Chella Choi (69) were a further stroke back at 7-under.

Overnight leader Jennifer Song stumbled with a 75, including a quadruple bogey, and Michelle Wie also lost ground with a 73.