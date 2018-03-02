Taiwan receives direct threats of war from China over US passage of Travel Act

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- After the United States Senate unanimously passed the Taiwan Travel Bill on Wednesday, Feb. 28, China has been angered and has sent warnings as well as stated its dissatisfaction with both Taiwan and the United States.

In the most recent statement, China's Taiwan Affairs Office said the bill was a serious contravention of the "one-China" principle which is the foundation of US-China ties.

"We sternly warn Taiwan: not to rely on foreigners to build yourselves up, or it will only draw fire upon you," the office spokesperson said in a statement, directly threatening Taiwan and its officials.

In a strong and direct editorial, the state publication China Daily mentions its fear of Taiwan pushing for independence once the bill becomes law, which would then force Beijing to act with force to bring Taiwan under its control.

"If she (President Tsai Ing-Wen) persisted, it would lead to the inevitable consequence of triggering the Anti-Secession Law that allows Beijing to use the force of the military to prevent the island from seceding," the paper said.

"Since the US is bound by domestic law to act on behalf of the island in that instance, it would only give substance to the observation that the descent into hell is easy," the paper continued.

In a second editorial by the Chinese state run media Global Times, China said it could pursue"targeted measures against the pro-independence forces in Taiwan."

"Militarily, the strength of the People’s Liberation Army has fundamentally changed the military and political situation across the Strait. Thanks to its rapid growth, the Chinese mainland is now granted unparalleled strategic initiative across the Taiwan Strait," read the article.

On the other hand Taiwan is happy and thankful for the gesture of the US Congress for passing the Taiwan Travel Act, and with President Trump's signature, it would mean Taiwanese officials can visit Washington for official purposes.

Speaking to the media in Taipei on Friday, Premier Lai said the United States was Taiwan's strongest ally and expressed his happiness for the legislature's decision.

"We wholeheartedly anticipate that this law can in the future further raise the substantive relationship between Taiwan and the United States," Lai said.

On Feb. 7, the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee cleared the bill to go to the Senate floor. On Wednesday, Feb. 28, the Senate unanimously passed the Taiwan Travel Act, which will be sent to the oval office for U.S. President Donald Trump to sign into law.