Travel agencies used fraudulent ID info for mass bookings on Taiwan Railway's website

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – It has been come to light that three major travel agencies may have been committing identity fraud to mass book tickets on the Eastern Line of Taiwan Railway’s Administration’s webpage.



The bookings under investigation involve over 35,000 ticket purchases made between 2016 and 2017 using an English-only portion of the webpage, intended to help foreign visitors book tickets to Hualien and Taitung. The total value of the tickets purchased exceeds ten million NT$ (about US$340,000).



According to a report from Liberty Times, the travel agencies are suspected of using employee ID information and virtual private networks (VPN) to make mass bookings through the website’s ticket reservation system.



The anomalous booking information was discovered thanks to Taiwan Railways and investigators filtering online booking data from 2015 to 2016. It was discovered that three companies; Guanglong (光隆), Tianhai (天海) and Chenfeng (晨風), appeared to have attempted to manipulate the website’s ticket sales system through a variety of methods.



The Guanglong Travel Agency reportedly used virtual ID information to make 52 group bookings in 2017 amounting to over 27,000 tickets.



The Tianhai group apparently booked over 7,500 tickets last year with 372 total group bookings, and was apparently able to use high-speed internet bandwidth to immediately make the tickets available to their customers through other booking services.



The Chenfeng company is accused of discovering a technical loophole on the railways booking service, and was able to use certain invalid ID numbers to successfully book 355 tickets last year.



The cases are under investigation by the Hualien District Prosecutors office for possible charges of supplying false identity information when making purchases, according to Liberty Times.



In order to restrict further manipulation of the system, the chief of Taiwan Railway’s Hualien transport section has announced that in order to purchase tickets on the English website going forward, customers will be required to use a credit card issued in a foreign country.