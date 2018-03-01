New Zealand foreign minister warns against Chinese influence in the Pacific

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters issued a warning that Chinese influence is replacing Australia and New Zealand in the Pacific region.

The top diplomat made his statement in a speech at the Lowy Institute for International Policy in Sydney, Australia, on Thursday.

While he failed to mention China by name during most of the speech, Peters said the influence of Australia and New Zealand in the region was waning as China came to flex its muscles, Australia’s ABC News reported.

New Pacific leaders were becoming more comfortable courting other countries with deep pockets, Peters reportedly told his audience. He also described the region as turning into a “contested strategic space, contrasting with its past neglect by the great powers, ABC reported.

Apart from promising more New Zealand investment in the region and hoping for closer cooperation with Australia, he also indicated that enthusiasm for China’s “One Belt, One Road” initiative was waning.

His country’s previous government signed a Memorandum of Understanding backing the Chinese-led infrastructure project, but Peters said he regretted the speed with which that has happened. Australia was less enthusiastic because it saw the project as a tool to protect China’s influence, ABC reported.