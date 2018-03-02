Kings outlast Nets 116-111 in overtime

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Bogdan Bogdanovic made a go-ahead short runner from the baseline with 1:06 left in overtime, then added a pair of free throws and the Sacramento Kings beat the Brooklyn Nets 116-111 on Thursday night.

The Kings blew a lead late in the fourth quarter but outscored the Nets 16-11 in the extra period to end a five-game losing streak.

Spencer Dinwiddie's bucket with 1:22 left gave Brooklyn a 111-110 lead before Bogdanovic drove into traffic near the baseline then pulled up for the basket that gave the Kings the lead for good.

After Dinwiddie missed a 3-pointer, Buddy Hield made a pair of free throws to make it 114-111. Bogdanovic sank two free throws after D'Angelo Russell also missed a 3-pointer.

Final statistics were not available from the game, the second time in eight days that has occurred in Sacramento. The Kings blamed a malfunction of the NBA's scoring program which locked up near the end of the fourth quarter.

Even the giant scoreboard that hangs over center court at Golden1 Center had the final score wrong, listing the Kings winning 116-100.

The Nets trailed most of the fourth quarter and were down 98-95 following back-to-back buckets by Hield. DeMarre Carroll's 3-pointer tied it and Dinwiddie made two free throws with 6.2 seconds left to put Brooklyn ahead before De'Aaron Fox's 9-foot baseline runner at the buzzer forced overtime.

Brooklyn got the lead early in overtime but couldn't hold it and lost for the 14th time in 16 games.

It's the Kings' first season sweep of the Nets since 2007-08. A loss would have given Sacramento the worst record in the NBA.

TIP-INS

Nets: Russell missed his first six shots and didn't score until 7 ½ minutes remained in the third quarter. . Jarrett Allen had dunks on three consecutive possessions in the first quarter, including a soaring one-hander. . Jahlil Okafor remained out because of an illness but is hopeful of playing Sunday in Los Angeles.

Kings: Garrett Temple returned after sitting out the previous two games with a back injury. . Zach Randolph did not play for the second time in three games because of coach's decision.

UP NEXT

Nets: Play at the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.

Kings: Host Utah on Saturday.