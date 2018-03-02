Coyotes end Wild's 5-game winning streak with 5-3 victory

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Richard Panik broke a tie midway through the third period and the Arizona Coyotes rallied for another victory over the Minnesota Wild, 5-3 on Thursday night.

Christian Dvorak, Jakob Chychrun, Kevin Connauton and Jordan Martinook also scored, Max Domi had three assists, and Antti Raanta made 31 saves to help the NHL-worst Coyotes end Minnesota's winning streak at five games.

Arizona also rallied to beat Minnesota the last time they played, scoring the final four goals in a 4-3 overtime victory in St. Paul on Feb. 8. That victory started a 7-2-1 run for the Coyotes.

Zach Parise, Mikko Koivu and Matt Cullen scored for the Wild, and Alex Stalock stopped 21 shots.

Forty-nine seconds after Koivu tied it at 2 on a power play, Panik one-timed Oliver Ekman-Larsson's pass past Stalock's glove from the right faceoff circle for his first goal with the Coyotes.

Connauton made it 4-2 with 7:56 to go, also beating Stalock to the glove side from the right faceoff circle.

Cullen cut it to one, poking the puck between Raanta's legs with 6:47 left.

Parise opened the scoring with 4:24 left in the first period, snapping a wrist shot past Raanta's glove off a slick passing play with Joel Eriksson Ek and Nino Niederreiter. Parise has four goals in 25 games this season after missing the first 39 because of a lower-back injury that required surgery.

Chychrun tied it with 2:32 left in the second period, five seconds after Eriksson Ek was sent off for hooking. Chychrun found the puck in a scrum off a faceoff and beat Stalock with a wrist shot to the short side. The 19-year-old defenseman has two goals in 33 games this season.

Dvorak gave the Coyotes the lead at 4:32 of the third, banging a rebound past Stalock on his second try.

Koivu tied it on a power play at 7:20 of the third, two seconds after a 5-on-3 advantage ended.

Martinook had an empty-net goal.

NOTES: The Coyotes signed junior forward Brayden Burke to a three-year, entry-level deal Thursday. The 21-year-old Burke has 31 goals and 81 assists in 59 games this season for Moose Jaw in the Western Hockey League. Terms of the contract weren't disclosed. ... Wild coach Bruce Boudreax played for the Phoenix Roadrunners in the International Hockey League in 1989-90. He had 41 goals and 68 assists in 82 games. ... Arizona recalled C Laurent Dauphin from Tucson of the American Hockey League. He didn't play.

