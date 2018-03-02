AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

Olympians and sports fans went home with medals and other souvenirs, new friends and incredible memories after the Pyeongchang Winter Games closed. The athletes who played on the joint Korean women's hockey team parted with tears and extended hands as they returned to their divided nations after coming together as a team in one of the conciliatory gestures between the Koreas for the Olympics.

U.S. first daughter and presidential adviser Ivanka Trump attended the closing ceremony and a dinner at the presidential Blue House during her South Korea visit.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, thousands of movie fans mourned Sridevi, a Bollywood icon who redefined the importance of the lead actress in India's film industry.

A Belarusian woman jailed in Thailand for offering sex lessons without a work permit said she feared for her life and wanted to exchange information on alleged Russian ties to President Donald Trump's campaign. It wasn't clear if she had such evidence.

Organizers of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo unveiled mascots for the Games, a pair of futuristic digital characters chosen by Japanese schoolchildren.

People celebrated the first full moon of the lunar new year and the colorful Holi festival marking the arrival of spring.

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Shuji Kajiyama in Tokyo.

