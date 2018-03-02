AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

In this Feb. 26, 2018 photo, North Korean women's hockey team players in a bus reach out to hold hands with their South Korean teammates as they rerun
In this Feb. 26, 2018 photo, Japanese figure skater and gold medalist Yuzuru Hanyu arrives at Narita international airport in Narita, near Tokyo, as J
In this Feb. 25, 2018 photo, Ivanka Trump, front left, U.S. President Donald Trump's daughter and Kim Yong Chol, vice chairman of North Korea's ruling
In this Feb. 23, 2018 photo, South Korean President Moon Jae-in talks with Ivanka Trump during their dinner at the Presidential Blue House, Seoul, Sou
In this Feb. 28, 2018 photo, the body of Indian actress Sridevi is carried in truck during her funeral in Mumbai, India. Lining up for hours and visib
In this Feb. 28, 2018 photo, a police officer escorts Anastasia Vashukevich from a detention center in Pattaya, south of Bangkok, Thailand, after she
In this Feb. 28, 2018 photo, Ryo Taniguchi, right, the designer of the characters which will serve as mascots for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and Par
In this March 1, 2018 photo, people twirl cans filled with burning wood chips and straw to celebrate the first full moon of the Lunar New Year in Seou
In this March 1, 2018 photo, an exile Tibetans Buddhist monk drinks Tibetan butter tea during the special prayers for the long life of the Tibetan spi
In this March 1, 2018 photo, Indian girls smear colored powder on each other as they celebrate Holi in Jammu, India. Holi, which is also called festiv
In this Feb. 28, 2018 photo, locals light up a color smoke candle as a procession of Hindu's lord Krishna's chariot moves through a street during Holi
In this March 1, 2018 photo, Japan's Shinsuke Yamanaka lies on the mat while being knocked out by Mexico's Luis Nery, right, in the second round of th
In this Feb. 25, 2018 photo, a runner in a Batman costume makes his way during the Tokyo Marathon in Tokyo. About 36,000 people participated in the an
Olympians and sports fans went home with medals and other souvenirs, new friends and incredible memories after the Pyeongchang Winter Games closed. The athletes who played on the joint Korean women's hockey team parted with tears and extended hands as they returned to their divided nations after coming together as a team in one of the conciliatory gestures between the Koreas for the Olympics.
U.S. first daughter and presidential adviser Ivanka Trump attended the closing ceremony and a dinner at the presidential Blue House during her South Korea visit.
In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, thousands of movie fans mourned Sridevi, a Bollywood icon who redefined the importance of the lead actress in India's film industry.
A Belarusian woman jailed in Thailand for offering sex lessons without a work permit said she feared for her life and wanted to exchange information on alleged Russian ties to President Donald Trump's campaign. It wasn't clear if she had such evidence.
Organizers of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo unveiled mascots for the Games, a pair of futuristic digital characters chosen by Japanese schoolchildren.
People celebrated the first full moon of the lunar new year and the colorful Holi festival marking the arrival of spring.
___
This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Shuji Kajiyama in Tokyo.
___
Visit the AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com
Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com