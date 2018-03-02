  1. Home
2018/03/02
2018/03/02 12:25
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 65 44 17 4 92 233 176
Boston 62 39 15 8 86 207 157
Toronto 66 39 20 7 85 218 185
Washington 64 36 21 7 79 198 191
Philadelphia 64 34 20 10 78 190 182
Pittsburgh 65 36 25 4 76 212 198
New Jersey 64 33 23 8 74 190 193
Columbus 63 32 26 5 69 168 175
Carolina 64 28 25 11 67 171 194
Florida 61 30 25 6 66 181 197
N.Y. Islanders 64 29 28 7 65 208 228
Detroit 63 26 27 10 62 166 185
N.Y. Rangers 64 28 30 6 62 183 206
Montreal 63 24 29 10 58 160 195
Ottawa 62 21 31 10 52 168 219
Buffalo 64 20 33 11 51 153 207
WESTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Nashville 62 39 14 9 87 202 160
Vegas 63 41 17 5 87 218 173
Winnipeg 63 37 17 9 83 213 170
Minnesota 63 36 20 7 79 196 177
Dallas 64 36 23 5 77 190 169
San Jose 64 34 21 9 77 187 178
Los Angeles 64 35 24 5 75 184 158
Anaheim 64 31 21 12 74 176 178
St. Louis 65 35 26 4 74 178 173
Colorado 63 34 24 5 73 195 188
Calgary 65 32 24 9 73 184 192
Chicago 63 27 28 8 62 178 179
Edmonton 63 27 32 4 58 179 209
Vancouver 64 24 32 8 56 173 210
Arizona 62 18 34 10 46 148 205

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Buffalo 2, Tampa Bay 1, OT

Montreal 3, N.Y. Islanders 1

St. Louis 2, Detroit 1

Colorado 5, Calgary 2

N.Y. Rangers 6, Vancouver 5, OT

Thursday's Games

Carolina 4, Philadelphia 1

Boston 8, Pittsburgh 4

Florida 3, New Jersey 2

Tampa Bay 5, Dallas 4, OT

Nashville at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Chicago at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Columbus at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Montreal at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Ottawa at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Columbus at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

St. Louis at Dallas, 2 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Montreal at Boston, 5 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m.

Ottawa at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Toronto vs. Washington at Annapolis, Md., 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Edmonton, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Nashville at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Philadelphia at Florida, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Anaheim, 4 p.m.

Vegas at New Jersey, 5 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Columbus at San Jose, 9 p.m.