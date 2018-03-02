Magnitude 5.0 earthquake jolts eastern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck off the coast of Yilan County in northeastern Taiwan at 11:42 a.m. this morning (March 2), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the quake was located 130.9 kilometers east southeast of Yilan County Hall at a depth of 30.1 kilometers, according to CWB data. In terms of its distance from the closest point in Japan, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported the quake's epicenter as being 14 kilometers south-southwest of Yonakuni, Japan.

An intensity level of 2 was felt in Yilan County and Taitung County, while an intensity level of 1 was felt in Hualien County, Nantou County, Changhua County, Yunlin County, Chiayi County and Taichung City.

No injuries were reported at the time of publication.

Located along the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt in a specific location.