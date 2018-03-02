China criticizes US trade report but silent on tariff hikes

BEIJING (AP) — China has expressed "grave concern" about a U.S. trade policy report that pledges to pressure Beijing but had no immediate response to President Donald Trump's plan to hike tariffs on steel and aluminum.

The Commerce Ministry said Friday that Beijing has satisfied its trade obligations and appealed to Washington to settle disputes through negotiation

The ministry said China "expresses grave concern" about a U.S. trade policy report issued Thursday that accuses China of moving away from market principles and pledges to prevent Beijing from disrupting global trade.

However, there was no immediate response to Trump's announcement that he will increase duties on steel and aluminum imports. Chinese officials have threatened to take "necessary measures" to defend their country's interests.