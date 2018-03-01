Taiwan's Council of Agriculture inks deal with Japan's Nippon Expressway Company

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – On March 2, representatives from Taiwan’s Council of Agriculture (COA) inked an agreement with the Central Nippon Expressway Company (NEXCO), the Japanese entity that manages highways and toll roads in central Honshu.



The agreement will make Taiwanese food products available for travelers visiting rest stations at a number of stops along some of Japan’s busiest highways. Agricultural products, including fruits, and teas, as well as seafood imported from Taiwan will be made available to Japanese consumers through the deal.



Among the products that are set to be displayed at the NEXCO managed rest stations are; Taiwanese dates, which will have free samples available, a series of sweet cakes made from Taiwanese bananas and other fruit products, as well as spicy oil made with sakura shrimp.

Sea bream from Taiwan will also be used in meals at some of the rest station cafeterias. A variety of teas from Taiwan are also expected to do well with the Japanese consumers.



The COA expressed their optimism and gratitude over the deal with NEXCO, remarking that they have been working hard to promote Taiwan’s banana crop to businesses and consumers in Japan, and that the deal with NEXCO is another success in that campaign, report China Times.



The NEXCO company is also happy to promote a spirit of friendship between Taiwan and Japan, while also forging stronger economic links between the countries that are mutually beneficial for everyone involved.

The COA intends to continue its work moving forward by promoting a variety of Taiwan’s agricultural products in Japan and further abroad, reports China Times.