Delta subjected to retribution in Georgia for crossing NRA

ATLANTA (AP) — Delta Air Lines has been subjected to swift political retribution in its home state of Georgia for crossing the National Rifle Association.
Republicans in the Georgia legislature voted by wide margins Thursday to kill a jet fuel tax break that would have directly benefited Atlanta-based Delta. It happened five days after the airline said it would end discounted fares to NRA members in the wake of the Feb. 14 school massacre in Florida.
Georgia House Speaker David Ralston, a Republican, told reporters he hoped Delta was "better at flying airplanes than making P.R. announcements."
The airline's decision outraged pro-gun lawmakers. GOP Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle vowed to fight back. Republicans made good on that promise with their votes Thursday.
Critics have warned the decision to punish Delta could damage Georgia's business-friendly reputation.