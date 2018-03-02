All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 64 43 17 4 90 228 172 21-6-2 22-11-2 13-5-2 Boston 62 39 15 8 86 207 157 21-7-4 18-8-4 12-4-2 Toronto 66 39 20 7 85 218 185 22-8-2 17-12-5 11-5-3 Washington 64 36 21 7 79 198 191 22-9-2 14-12-5 11-6-3 Philadelphia 64 34 20 10 78 190 182 16-10-6 18-10-4 9-5-5 Pittsburgh 65 36 25 4 76 212 198 23-8-1 13-17-3 13-6-0 New Jersey 64 33 23 8 74 190 193 17-12-3 16-11-5 12-8-1 Columbus 63 32 26 5 69 168 175 19-11-2 13-15-3 12-10-3 Carolina 64 28 25 11 67 171 194 15-11-6 13-14-5 7-8-5 Florida 61 30 25 6 66 181 197 17-9-3 13-16-3 9-5-1 N.Y. Islanders 64 29 28 7 65 208 228 16-11-4 13-17-3 10-9-1 Detroit 63 26 27 10 62 166 185 13-13-8 13-14-2 6-13-3 N.Y. Rangers 64 28 30 6 62 183 206 18-12-4 10-18-2 7-8-3 Montreal 63 24 29 10 58 160 195 16-10-8 8-19-2 10-6-3 Ottawa 62 21 31 10 52 168 219 14-13-5 7-18-5 6-11-3 Buffalo 64 20 33 11 51 153 207 9-18-4 11-15-7 8-6-3 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Nashville 62 39 14 9 87 202 160 22-7-3 17-7-6 13-4-2 Vegas 63 41 17 5 87 218 173 24-6-2 17-11-3 16-3-2 Winnipeg 63 37 17 9 83 213 170 23-7-2 14-10-7 11-7-2 Minnesota 63 36 20 7 79 196 177 22-5-6 14-15-1 11-9-0 San Jose 64 34 21 9 77 187 178 18-9-3 16-12-6 16-4-3 Dallas 63 36 23 4 76 186 164 22-10-1 14-13-3 10-11-0 Los Angeles 64 35 24 5 75 184 158 15-11-3 20-13-2 10-10-3 Anaheim 64 31 21 12 74 176 178 16-9-5 15-12-7 10-6-7 St. Louis 65 35 26 4 74 178 173 20-14-0 15-12-4 9-9-2 Colorado 63 34 24 5 73 195 188 22-8-1 12-16-4 7-9-1 Calgary 65 32 24 9 73 184 192 14-14-4 18-10-5 9-7-3 Chicago 63 27 28 8 62 178 179 15-14-3 12-14-5 6-9-2 Edmonton 63 27 32 4 58 179 209 13-15-2 14-17-2 12-8-0 Vancouver 64 24 32 8 56 173 210 11-15-5 13-17-3 6-11-1 Arizona 62 18 34 10 46 148 205 10-18-4 8-16-6 4-10-5

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Buffalo 2, Tampa Bay 1, OT

Montreal 3, N.Y. Islanders 1

St. Louis 2, Detroit 1

Colorado 5, Calgary 2

N.Y. Rangers 6, Vancouver 5, OT

Thursday's Games

Carolina 4, Philadelphia 1

Boston 8, Pittsburgh 4

Florida 3, New Jersey 2

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Nashville at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Chicago at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Columbus at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Montreal at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Ottawa at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Columbus at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

St. Louis at Dallas, 2 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Montreal at Boston, 5 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m.

Ottawa at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Toronto vs. Washington at Annapolis, Md., 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Edmonton, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Nashville at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Philadelphia at Florida, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Anaheim, 4 p.m.

Vegas at New Jersey, 5 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Columbus at San Jose, 9 p.m.