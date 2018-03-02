Photo of the Day: Bombing Master Handan Festival bursts into eastern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- One of the more unusual Lantern Festival celebrations held in Taiwan is Taitung's Bombing of Master Handan, which is taking place this year from March 1 - March 4.

The festival commemorates general from the Shang Dynasty, Zhao Gongming (1562 – 1066 BCE), who after death became in god named Handan (寒單) and was placed in charge of heaven's treasury. Because he was afraid of cold in life, worshipers set off firecrackers for warmth around a man who volunteers to be his living manifestation during the Bombing Handan parade.



Man dressed as Handan with only minimum protection against firecrackers. (CNA image)

During the parade held during Lantern Festival, the man who volunteers to be Handan wears only a red headscarf, goggles, an amulet and red shorts for protection. He is carried aboard a sedan by volunteers as residents in Taitung "warm" him with firecrackers and bottle rockets as he passes, which is considered a good way to win this god's favor.



Handan getting blasted in the chest by firecrackers. (CNA image)