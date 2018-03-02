All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 64 43 17 4 90 228 172 Toronto 66 39 20 7 85 218 185 Boston 61 38 15 8 84 199 153 Washington 64 36 21 7 79 198 191 Philadelphia 64 34 20 10 78 190 182 Pittsburgh 64 36 24 4 76 208 190 New Jersey 63 33 22 8 74 188 190 Columbus 63 32 26 5 69 168 175 Carolina 64 28 25 11 67 171 194 N.Y. Islanders 64 29 28 7 65 208 228 Florida 60 29 25 6 64 178 195 Detroit 63 26 27 10 62 166 185 N.Y. Rangers 64 28 30 6 62 183 206 Montreal 63 24 29 10 58 160 195 Ottawa 62 21 31 10 52 168 219 Buffalo 64 20 33 11 51 153 207 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Nashville 62 39 14 9 87 202 160 Vegas 63 41 17 5 87 218 173 Winnipeg 63 37 17 9 83 213 170 Minnesota 63 36 20 7 79 196 177 San Jose 64 34 21 9 77 187 178 Dallas 63 36 23 4 76 186 164 Los Angeles 64 35 24 5 75 184 158 Anaheim 64 31 21 12 74 176 178 St. Louis 65 35 26 4 74 178 173 Colorado 63 34 24 5 73 195 188 Calgary 65 32 24 9 73 184 192 Chicago 63 27 28 8 62 178 179 Edmonton 63 27 32 4 58 179 209 Vancouver 64 24 32 8 56 173 210 Arizona 62 18 34 10 46 148 205

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Buffalo 2, Tampa Bay 1, OT

Montreal 3, N.Y. Islanders 1

St. Louis 2, Detroit 1

Colorado 5, Calgary 2

N.Y. Rangers 6, Vancouver 5, OT

Thursday's Games

Carolina 4, Philadelphia 1

Pittsburgh at Boston, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Nashville at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Chicago at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Columbus at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Montreal at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Ottawa at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Columbus at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

St. Louis at Dallas, 2 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Montreal at Boston, 5 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m.

Ottawa at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Toronto vs. Washington at Annapolis, Md., 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Edmonton, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Nashville at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Philadelphia at Florida, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Anaheim, 4 p.m.

Vegas at New Jersey, 5 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Columbus at San Jose, 9 p.m.