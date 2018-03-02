|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|64
|43
|17
|4
|90
|228
|172
|Toronto
|66
|39
|20
|7
|85
|218
|185
|Boston
|61
|38
|15
|8
|84
|199
|153
|Florida
|60
|29
|25
|6
|64
|178
|195
|Detroit
|63
|26
|27
|10
|62
|166
|185
|Montreal
|63
|24
|29
|10
|58
|160
|195
|Ottawa
|62
|21
|31
|10
|52
|168
|219
|Buffalo
|64
|20
|33
|11
|51
|153
|207
|Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|64
|36
|21
|7
|79
|198
|191
|Philadelphia
|64
|34
|20
|10
|78
|190
|182
|Pittsburgh
|64
|36
|24
|4
|76
|208
|190
|New Jersey
|63
|33
|22
|8
|74
|188
|190
|Columbus
|63
|32
|26
|5
|69
|168
|175
|Carolina
|64
|28
|25
|11
|67
|171
|194
|N.Y. Islanders
|64
|29
|28
|7
|65
|208
|228
|N.Y. Rangers
|64
|28
|30
|6
|62
|183
|206
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Nashville
|62
|39
|14
|9
|87
|202
|160
|Winnipeg
|63
|37
|17
|9
|83
|213
|170
|Minnesota
|63
|36
|20
|7
|79
|196
|177
|Dallas
|63
|36
|23
|4
|76
|186
|164
|St. Louis
|65
|35
|26
|4
|74
|178
|173
|Colorado
|63
|34
|24
|5
|73
|195
|188
|Chicago
|63
|27
|28
|8
|62
|178
|179
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|63
|41
|17
|5
|87
|218
|173
|San Jose
|64
|34
|21
|9
|77
|187
|178
|Los Angeles
|64
|35
|24
|5
|75
|184
|158
|Anaheim
|64
|31
|21
|12
|74
|176
|178
|Calgary
|65
|32
|24
|9
|73
|184
|192
|Edmonton
|63
|27
|32
|4
|58
|179
|209
|Vancouver
|64
|24
|32
|8
|56
|173
|210
|Arizona
|62
|18
|34
|10
|46
|148
|205
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Wednesday's Games
Buffalo 2, Tampa Bay 1, OT
Montreal 3, N.Y. Islanders 1
St. Louis 2, Detroit 1
Colorado 5, Calgary 2
N.Y. Rangers 6, Vancouver 5, OT
|Thursday's Games
Carolina 4, Philadelphia 1
Pittsburgh at Boston, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Nashville at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Chicago at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Columbus at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Montreal at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado, 9 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Ottawa at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Nashville at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Columbus at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
St. Louis at Dallas, 2 p.m.
Chicago at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.
Montreal at Boston, 5 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m.
Ottawa at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Toronto vs. Washington at Annapolis, Md., 8 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Edmonton, 10:30 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Nashville at Colorado, 3 p.m.
Philadelphia at Florida, 3 p.m.
Chicago at Anaheim, 4 p.m.
Vegas at New Jersey, 5 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Columbus at San Jose, 9 p.m.