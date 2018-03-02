Man given 15 years for murder of ex-girlfriend

Taipei, March 1 -- A man accused in a high-profile case in which he sexually abused and stabbed to death his ex-girlfriend, and molested her as she lay dying, was sentenced to 15 years in prison by the Taiwan High Court Thursday.



Chang Yen-wen (張彥文), a graduate of the prestigious National Taiwan University, met his ex-girlfriend over the Internet in 2014, but she felt that he was too clingy. In August that same year, she told him they should give each other more space.



From Sept. 7-11 that year, they traveled together on a vacation to Japan, but during the trip, he was not happy with her giving him the cold shoulder and also suspicious that she was seeing somebody else. He then sexually assaulted her twice.



After returning to Taiwan, they broke up, but on the morning of Sept. 22, Chang camped outside his ex-girlfriend's residence and asked that they make up. Getting no response, he then took out a knife and stabbed her 47 times before sexually assaulting her again.



Onlookers at the scene reported the incident to the police and Chang was arrested.



On Jan. 15, 2016, the Taipei District Court sentenced Chang to life imprisonment, and on April 11, 2017, the Taiwan High Court sentenced Chang to 21-and-a-half years in prison.



After the case was sent to the Supreme Court, the case was returned to the High Court.



According to the latest court verdict, a day before the murder, Chang wrote two farewell letters that suggested he planned to die with the victim.



The court also ruled that Chang's killing method was cruel, but it took into consideration that he has already established an understanding with the victim's parents, paying them NT$11.45 million (US$389,505) in compensation, and showed regret for his actions during the court proceedings.



Having been assessed as unlikely to reoffend, the High Court sentenced Chang to 15 years. The sentence can be appealed.

