South Korea's Moon plans to send envoy to North Korea soon

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean President Moon Jae-in plans to send a special envoy to North Korea soon to set up more meaningful dialogue between the rivals that Seoul hopes will eventually include discussions over disarming the North of nuclear weapons.

Seoul's presidential office said Moon revealed the plans to President Donald Trump in a 30-minute telephone conversation late Thursday.

North Korean officials visiting the South for the recently concluded Pyeongchang Winter Olympics have said leader Kim Jong Un wants to hold a summit with Moon and that North Korea has "ample intentions" to talk with the United States.

Moon has yet to firmly commit to a summit. Trump has responded to North Korea's overture by saying that talks with North Korea will happen only if conditions are right.