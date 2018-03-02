WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT

TOP STORIES:

SOC--ARSENAL-MAN CITY

LONDON — Manchester City outclass Arsenal by 3-0 for the second time in less than a week, this time humiliating the Gunners in front of their home fans in the English Premier League. By Frank Griffiths. SENT: 660 words, photos.

SOC--BRAZIL-NEYMAR

RIO DE JANEIRO — Neymar will have surgery on a broken toe in his right foot and could be out for up to three months, an estimate that would sideline the Brazil forward right up to the World Cup. SENT: 140 words, photo.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

MADRID — Barcelona doesn't manage more than 1-1 against relegation-wary Las Palmas, allowing Atletico Madrid to move within five points of the Spanish league lead ahead of their match this weekend. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 550 words, photos.

CRI--SOUTH AFRICA-AUSTRALIA

DURBAN, South Africa — South Africa keeps Australia's big three of Steve Smith, David Warner, and Shaun Marsh in check on the opening day of the four-test series. Australia is 225-5 at stumps. By Gerald Imray. SENT: 770 words, photos.

ATH--WORLD INDOORS

BIRMINGHAM, England — Danil Lysenko reverses his world outdoors result with Mutaz Essa Barshim by winning their world indoors high jump duel on his last leap. By Daniella Matar. SENT: 690 words, photos.

SOC--AC MILAN-BONUCCI'S BURDEN

ROME — After directing Juventus' defense during six straight Serie A titles, Leonardo Bonucci began this season dragged down by the weight of his leadership duties at AC Milan. Only amid an ongoing eight-match unbeaten run has he finally begun to feel he's doing the job he was hired to do. By Andrew Dampf. SENT: 830 words, photos.

Other Stories:

— SOC--BARCELONA-SCHOOL SHOOTING-FLORIDA — celona sends signed jersey to hero student in US. SENT: 120 words, photo.

— TEN--DUBAI CHAMPIONSHIPS — Pouille closing in on 3rd straight ATP final. SENT: 290 words, photos.

— GLF--TSHWANE OPEN — Louis de Jager leads by one. SENT: 170 words.

— CYC--TRACK WORLDS — Clancy leads Britain to team pursuit win at track cycling. SENT: 310 words, photos.

— CAR--F1-TESTING — Hamilton leads busy day as F1 tests resume after snowfall. SENT: 350 words, photos.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at +44 207 427 4224 or email lonsports@ap.org.