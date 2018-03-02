AP Weekly Sports Calendar

EDITORS:
These are among the top sports events of the week. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:
|FRIDAY, March 2
thru 5, Durban, South Africa — cricket, South Africa vs. Australia, 1st test.
thru 4, Mexico City — golf, WGC, Mexico Championship.
thru 4, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico — golf, US PGA Tour, Puerto Rico Open.
thru 4, Waterkloof, South Africa — golf, European Tour, Tshwane Open.
thru 4, Singapore — golf, US LPGA Tour, HSBC Women's Champions.
thru 4, Birmingham, England — athletics, indoor world championships.
thru 3, Dubai, United Arab Emirates — tennis, ATP, Dubai Championships.
thru 4, Acapulco, Mexico — tennis, ATP-WTA, Mexican Open.
thru 4, Sao Paulo — tennis, ATP, Brazil Open.
thru 4, Las Vegas — rugby, world series, Las Vegas Sevens.
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates — triathlon, world series.
thru 4, Apledoorn, Netherlands — cycling, UCI world indoors.
New Zealand, Australia — rugby, Super Rugby: Blues vs. Chiefs, Queensland vs. ACT.
|SATURDAY, March 3
Wellington, New Zealand — cricket, New Zealand vs. England, 3rd ODI.
Strade Bianche, Italy — cycling, UCI WorldTour.
thru 4, Crans Montana, Switzerland — Alpine skiing, women's World Cup.
thru 4, Kranjska Gora, Slovenia — Alpine skiing, men's World Cup.
thru 4, Lahti, Finland — ski jumping, World Cup.
thru 4, Lahti, Finland — cross-country skiing, World Cup.
thru 4, Changchun, China — speedskating, world sprint championships.
Paris — boxing, Brian Castano vs. Cedric Vitu for Castano's WBA super welterweight title.
Various sites — rugby, Super Rugby: Crusaders vs. Stormers, Sunwolves vs. Melbourne, Sharks vs. New South Wales, Bulls vs. Lions, Jaguares vs. Hurricanes.
New York — boxing, Deontay Wilder vs. Luis Ortiz for Wilder's WBC heavyweight title; Jermall Charlo vs. Hugo Centeno for vacant WBC interim middleweight title.
New York — boxing, Sergey Kovalev vs. Igor Mikhalkin for Kovalev's WBO-IBO light heavyweight titles; Dmitry Bivol vs. Sullivan Barrera for Bivol's WBA light heavyweight title.
thru 11, Alaska — sked dog race, Iditarod.
|SUNDAY, March 4
thru 11, Paris — cycling, UCI WorldTour, Paris-Nice.
|MONDAY, March 5
No new major events reported.
|TUESDAY, March 6
Europe — football, Champions League last 16: Liverpool vs. Porto, Paris Saint-Germain vs. Real Madrid.
Chonburi, Thailand — boxing, Knockout CP Freshmart vs. Toto Landero for CP Freshmart's WBA strawweight title.
|WEDNESDAY, March 7
England — football, Champions League last 16: Manchester City vs. Basel, Tottenham vs. Juventus.
thru 18, Indian Wells, California — tennis, ATP-WTA, BNP Paribas Open.
Dunedin, New Zealand — cricket, New Zealand vs. England, 4th ODI.
Drammen, Norway — cross-country skiing, World Cup.
thru 13, Italy — cycling, UCI WorldTour, Tirreno-Adriatico.
|THURSDAY, March 8
thru 11, New Delhi — golf, European Tour, Indian Open.
thru 11, Palm Harbor, Florida — golf, US PGA Tour, Valspar Championship.
thru 11, Kontiolahti, Finland — biathlon, World Cup.
Europe — football, Europa League.
|FRIDAY, March 9
thru 13, Port Elizabeth, South Africa — cricket, South Africa vs. Australia, 2nd test.
thru 10, Ofterschwang, Germany — Alpine skiing, women's World Cup.
thru 11, Amsterdam — speed skating, world allround championships.
New Zealand, Australia — rugby, Super Rugby: Highlanders vs. Stormers, Melbourne vs. ACT.
Deadwood, South Dakota — boxing, Regis Prograis vs. Julius Indongo for vacant interim WBC super lightweight title.
|SATURDAY, March 10
Dublin — rugby, Six Nations, Ireland vs. Scotland.
Paris — rugby, Six Nations, France vs. England.
Christchurch, New Zealand — cricket, New Zealand vs. England, 5th ODI.
thru 11, Kvitfjell, Norway — Alpine skiing, men's World Cup.
thru 11, Oslo, Norway — cross-country skiing, World Cup.
thru 11, Oslo, Norway — ski jumping, men's World Cup.
thru 11, Vancouver, British Columbia — rugby, world series, Vancouver Sevens.
Various sites — rugby, Super Rugby: Hurricanes vs. Crusaders, Queensland vs. Bulls, Sharks vs Sunwolves, Lions vs. Blues, Jaguares vs. New South Wales.
Struer, Denmark — boxing, Dina Thorslund vs. Alicia Ashley for vacant WBC interim women's junior featherweight title.
San Antonio — boxing, Sergey Lipinets vs. Mikey Garcia for Lipinets' IBF junior welterweight title; Rances Barthelemy vs. Kiryl Relikh for vacant WBA super lightweight title.
Carson, California — boxing, Oscar Valdez vs. Scott Quigg for Valdez's WBO featherweight title.
|SUNDAY, March 11
Cardiff, Wales — rugby, Six Nations, Wales vs. Italy.
Oslo, Norway — ski jumping, women's World Cup.
St. Petersburg, Florida — auto racing, IndyCar, St. Petersburg GP.