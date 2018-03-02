AP Weekly Sports Calendar

EDITORS:

These are among the top sports events of the week. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:

FRIDAY, March 2

thru 5, Durban, South Africa — cricket, South Africa vs. Australia, 1st test.

thru 4, Mexico City — golf, WGC, Mexico Championship.

thru 4, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico — golf, US PGA Tour, Puerto Rico Open.

thru 4, Waterkloof, South Africa — golf, European Tour, Tshwane Open.

thru 4, Singapore — golf, US LPGA Tour, HSBC Women's Champions.

thru 4, Birmingham, England — athletics, indoor world championships.

thru 3, Dubai, United Arab Emirates — tennis, ATP, Dubai Championships.

thru 4, Acapulco, Mexico — tennis, ATP-WTA, Mexican Open.

thru 4, Sao Paulo — tennis, ATP, Brazil Open.

thru 4, Las Vegas — rugby, world series, Las Vegas Sevens.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates — triathlon, world series.

thru 4, Apledoorn, Netherlands — cycling, UCI world indoors.

New Zealand, Australia — rugby, Super Rugby: Blues vs. Chiefs, Queensland vs. ACT.

SATURDAY, March 3

Wellington, New Zealand — cricket, New Zealand vs. England, 3rd ODI.

Strade Bianche, Italy — cycling, UCI WorldTour.

thru 4, Crans Montana, Switzerland — Alpine skiing, women's World Cup.

thru 4, Kranjska Gora, Slovenia — Alpine skiing, men's World Cup.

thru 4, Lahti, Finland — ski jumping, World Cup.

thru 4, Lahti, Finland — cross-country skiing, World Cup.

thru 4, Changchun, China — speedskating, world sprint championships.

Paris — boxing, Brian Castano vs. Cedric Vitu for Castano's WBA super welterweight title.

Various sites — rugby, Super Rugby: Crusaders vs. Stormers, Sunwolves vs. Melbourne, Sharks vs. New South Wales, Bulls vs. Lions, Jaguares vs. Hurricanes.

New York — boxing, Deontay Wilder vs. Luis Ortiz for Wilder's WBC heavyweight title; Jermall Charlo vs. Hugo Centeno for vacant WBC interim middleweight title.

New York — boxing, Sergey Kovalev vs. Igor Mikhalkin for Kovalev's WBO-IBO light heavyweight titles; Dmitry Bivol vs. Sullivan Barrera for Bivol's WBA light heavyweight title.

thru 11, Alaska — sked dog race, Iditarod.

SUNDAY, March 4

thru 11, Paris — cycling, UCI WorldTour, Paris-Nice.

MONDAY, March 5

No new major events reported.

TUESDAY, March 6

Europe — football, Champions League last 16: Liverpool vs. Porto, Paris Saint-Germain vs. Real Madrid.

Chonburi, Thailand — boxing, Knockout CP Freshmart vs. Toto Landero for CP Freshmart's WBA strawweight title.

WEDNESDAY, March 7

England — football, Champions League last 16: Manchester City vs. Basel, Tottenham vs. Juventus.

thru 18, Indian Wells, California — tennis, ATP-WTA, BNP Paribas Open.

Dunedin, New Zealand — cricket, New Zealand vs. England, 4th ODI.

Drammen, Norway — cross-country skiing, World Cup.

thru 13, Italy — cycling, UCI WorldTour, Tirreno-Adriatico.

THURSDAY, March 8

thru 11, New Delhi — golf, European Tour, Indian Open.

thru 11, Palm Harbor, Florida — golf, US PGA Tour, Valspar Championship.

thru 11, Kontiolahti, Finland — biathlon, World Cup.

Europe — football, Europa League.

FRIDAY, March 9

thru 13, Port Elizabeth, South Africa — cricket, South Africa vs. Australia, 2nd test.

thru 10, Ofterschwang, Germany — Alpine skiing, women's World Cup.

thru 11, Amsterdam — speed skating, world allround championships.

New Zealand, Australia — rugby, Super Rugby: Highlanders vs. Stormers, Melbourne vs. ACT.

Deadwood, South Dakota — boxing, Regis Prograis vs. Julius Indongo for vacant interim WBC super lightweight title.

SATURDAY, March 10

Dublin — rugby, Six Nations, Ireland vs. Scotland.

Paris — rugby, Six Nations, France vs. England.

Christchurch, New Zealand — cricket, New Zealand vs. England, 5th ODI.

thru 11, Kvitfjell, Norway — Alpine skiing, men's World Cup.

thru 11, Oslo, Norway — cross-country skiing, World Cup.

thru 11, Oslo, Norway — ski jumping, men's World Cup.

thru 11, Vancouver, British Columbia — rugby, world series, Vancouver Sevens.

Various sites — rugby, Super Rugby: Hurricanes vs. Crusaders, Queensland vs. Bulls, Sharks vs Sunwolves, Lions vs. Blues, Jaguares vs. New South Wales.

Struer, Denmark — boxing, Dina Thorslund vs. Alicia Ashley for vacant WBC interim women's junior featherweight title.

San Antonio — boxing, Sergey Lipinets vs. Mikey Garcia for Lipinets' IBF junior welterweight title; Rances Barthelemy vs. Kiryl Relikh for vacant WBA super lightweight title.

Carson, California — boxing, Oscar Valdez vs. Scott Quigg for Valdez's WBO featherweight title.

SUNDAY, March 11

Cardiff, Wales — rugby, Six Nations, Wales vs. Italy.

Oslo, Norway — ski jumping, women's World Cup.

St. Petersburg, Florida — auto racing, IndyCar, St. Petersburg GP.