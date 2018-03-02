Oosthuizen leads in Mexico as pair of newcomers shine

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Louis Oosthuizen made a short eagle putt late in his round and made birdies on two of the short par 4s for a 7-under 64 to lead the Mexico Championship.

Right behind were two players making their first appearances in a World Golf Championship.

Chris Paisley of England, who followed up his first European Tour victory with top 5s in the tour's strongest events in the Middle East, was atop the leaderboard for much of a warm Thursday afternoon at Chapultepec Golf Club until a late bogey. He was at 65, along with Xander Schauffele.

Shubhankar Sharma, a 21-year-old from India, was bogey-free at 5-under par with two holes to play when the round was halted by storms.

Defending champion Dustin Johnson opened with a 69.