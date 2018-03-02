Harvey Weinstein 'Casting Couch' statue debuts pre-Oscars

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A golden statue of a bathrobe-clad Harvey Weinstein seated on a couch is on display at a busy Los Angeles intersection near where the Academy Awards will be held Sunday.

The sculpture, titled "Casting Couch," is a collaborative effort between a Los Angeles street artist known as Plastic Jesus and the artist Joshua "Ginger" Monroe.

It was placed on Hollywood Boulevard on Thursday, four days before the Oscars.

Plastic Jesus says the sculpture aims to spotlight the entertainment industry's sexual misconduct crisis and the disgraced movie mogul's role in it.

Weinstein has been accused by dozens of women of sexual harassment or sexual assault, including rape.

He's denied all allegations of non-consensual sex, but has apologized for what he called "the way I've behaved with colleagues in the past."