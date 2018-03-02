  1. Home
  2. World

Thursday's Major League Linescore

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/03/02 07:26
Atlanta (ss) 100 002 020—5 9 0
Detroit 020 000 000—2 3 2

Newcomb, Soroka (3), Jackson (5), Socolovich (6), Gomez (7), Sanchez (8), Morris (9), and Suzuki, Jackson; Carpenter, Wood (3), Jimenez (5), Moreno (6), Farmer (7), Voelker (8), Reininger (9), and McCann, Rogers. W_Jackson 1-0. L_Moreno 0-1. Sv_Morris. HRs_Rondon, Riley; Castellanos, Martinez.

___

Baltimore 100 001 300—5 4 1
Tampa Bay 010 001 000—2 10 1

Cortes, Rodriguez (3), Garner (4), Liranzo (5), Mesa (6), Ferrell (7), Melville (8), and Sisco, Wynns; Faria, Hu (3), Jennings (5), Scribner (6), Schultz (7), Fierro (7), Venters (8), Bird (9), and Sucre, Ciuffo, Law. W_Mesa 1-1. L_Schultz 0-2. Sv_Melville. HRs_Sucre.

___

Boston 000 120 002—5 9 1
Houston 002 025 10x—10 8 1

Porcello, Rodriguez (3), Poyner (4), Smith (5), McGrath (6), Gorst (6), Cosart (7), Kent (8), and Vazquez, Hernandez; Morton, Sipp (3), McHugh (4), Guduan (5), Hoyt (7), Dorris (8), Ferrell (9), and Gattis, Stassi. W_Guduan 1-0. L_Smith 0-1. HRs_Ramirez; Tucker.

___

Minnesota 000 120 000—3 10 1
St. Louis 020 000 010—3 9 0

Mejia, Busenitz (4), Jaye (5), Kinley (7), Baxendale (8), Curtiss (9), and Wilson; Wainwright, Helsley (3), Lyons (5), Lucas (6), Greene (8), Sherriff (9), and Molina, Baron. HRs_Adrianza; Ozuna.

___

New York Yankees 011 011 200—6 10 1
Philadelphia 000 101 020—4 8 0

Sabathia, German (3), LeBlanc (6), Gallegos (8), Heller (8), and Romine, Higashioka; Pivetta, Beato (2), Eflin (4), Dominguez (6), Neshek (7), Rodriguez (8), Milner (8), Arano (9), and Alfaro, Knapp. W_Sabathia 1-0. L_Pivetta 0-3. Sv_Heller. HRs_Andujar (2), Drury, McKinney, Austin; Altherr.

___

Toronto 010 000 000—1 6 1
Pittsburgh 010 001 20x—4 4 1

Happ, Cruz (3), Breslow (4), Alburquerque (4), Santos (5), Rowley (6), Case (7), Fernandez (8), and Maile; Kingham, Rivero (4), Feliz (5), Holmes (6), Neverauskas (8), Stilson (9), and Cervelli, Kelley. W_Holmes 1-0. L_Rowley 0-2. Sv_Stilson. HRs_Meadows, Rodriguez.

___

Washington 000 042 000—6 8 1
Atlanta (ss) 002 000 000—2 8 3

Cole, Voth (3), Romero (4), Harper (5), Cordero (6), Adams (7), Goforth (8), Vargas (9), and Severino, Gushue; Wisler, Wright (4), Brothers (5), Moylan (6), Vizcaino (7), Minter (8), McCreery (9), and Brantly, Marlette. W_Romero 2-0. L_Wright 0-2.

___

Miami 010 010 010—3 8 0
New York Mets 100 000 100—2 8 2

Alcantara, Turner (4), Wimmers (6), Graves (7), and Telis, Holaday; Vargas, Familia (3), Blevins (4), Ramos (5), Lugo (6), Taylor (9), and Plawecki, Mazeika. W_Graves 2-0. L_Lugo 0-2. HRs_Cooper; Evans.

___

Los Angeles Angels 000 010 514—11 14 2
San Francisco 000 000 022—4 12 2

Ramirez, Middleton (3), Tropeano (4), Alvarez (6), Pena (7), Krol (8), Castillo (9), and Rivera, Arcia; Stratton, Osich (4), Law (5), Gearrin (6), Fernandez (7), Cyr (7), Gregorio (8), Herb (9), Halstead (9), and Hundley, Brown, O'Conner. W_Tropeano 1-0. L_Law 0-1. HRs_Thaiss, Walsh.

___

Colorado 000 000 020—2 7 0
Chicago Cubs 002 000 000—2 4 0

Marquez, Howard (3), Oberg (5), Rosscup (6), Farris (7), Vasto (8), Broyles (9), and Wolters, Nunez; Mills, Duensing (3), Bass (4), Simmons (5), Ryan (6), Brooks (7), Camarena (8), Baldonado (9), and Contreras, Davis. HRs_Hilliard; Happ.

___

San Diego 105 001 110—9 10 0
Texas (ss) 002 041 020—9 14 1

Ross, Young (3), Quantrill (5), Makita (6), Yardley (7), Lockett (8), and Ellis, Rivas; Colon, Barnette (3), Jones (3), Jepsen (4), Martin (5), Goeddel (7), Bibens-Dirkx (8), and Nicholas, Casali. HRs_Myers, Villanueva.

___

Texas (ss) 031 101 120—9 12 0
Oakland 000 040 000—4 7 4

Blackburn, Espino (4), Scott (5), Gardewine (7), Alvarez (8), Delabar (9), and Trevino, Ohlman; Cotton, Trivino (3), Triggs (4), Casilla (7), Hendriks (8), Buchter (9), and Phegley, Garneau. W_Blackburn 1-0. L_Cotton 0-1. HRs_Calhoun, Ohlman; Davis.

___

Kansas City 000 010 021—4 11 2
Seattle 000 300 000—3 7 1

Smith, Hahn (3), Boyer (5), Staumont (6), Keller (8), Fillmyer (9), and Butera, Morin, Viloria; Leake, Lawrence (4), De Jong (7), Bradford (9), and Zunino, Marjama. W_Keller 1-0. L_Bradford 0-1. Sv_Fillmyer. HRs_Soler.

___

Milwaukee 000 030 003—6 8 0
Arizona 000 001 000—1 4 1

Miley, Frieri (3), Suter (4), Knebel (6), Albers (7), Hader (8), Drake (9), and Bandy, Bethancourt; Godley, Salas (4), Chafin (5), Dimock (5), Bracho (6), De la Rosa (7), Medlen (8), and Avila, Thole. W_Suter 1-0. L_Chafin 0-1.

___