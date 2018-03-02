  1. Home
  2. World

Former Tennessee school bus driver convicted in fatal crash

By  Associated Press
2018/03/02 07:15

In this Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 photo, Johnthony Walker testifies during his trial in Judge Don Poole's courtroom at the Hamilton County Courthouse i

In this Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 photo, Johnthony Walker testifies during his trial in Judge Don Poole's courtroom at the Hamilton County Courthouse i

In this Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 photo, Johnthony Walker is sworn in during his trial in Judge Don Poole's courtroom at the Hamilton County Courthouse

FILE-A school bus is carried away in this Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016, file photo, in Chattanooga, Tenn, from the site where it crashed Monday, Nov. 21. Th

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A former Tennessee school bus driver has been found guilty of six counts of criminally negligent homicide in a wreck that killed six children.

A Hamilton County Criminal Court jury returned the verdicts Thursday, convicting Johnthony Walker of lesser charges in the Nov. 21, 2016, crash in Chattanooga. He had been charged with vehicular homicide.

The Chattanooga Time Free Press reports that he also was convicted of 11 counts of reckless aggravated assault and seven counts of assault. He also was found guilty of reckless endangerment, reckless driving and using his phone.

Sentencing is scheduled for April 24.

Prosecutor Crystle Carrion had said at trial that Walker was speeding while using his cellphone. Walker testified that he wasn't on his cellphone when the crash occurred.

Jurors began deliberating Wednesday.

___

Information from: Chattanooga Times Free Press, http://www.timesfreepress.com