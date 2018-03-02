SEC dropped inquiry a month after firm aided Kushner company

NEW YORK (AP) — The Securities and Exchange Commission late last year dropped its inquiry into a financial company that a month earlier had given White House adviser Jared Kushner's family real estate firm a $180 million loan.

It's impossible to say those events are connected, but their timing has once again raised potential conflict-of-interest questions about Kushner's family business and his role as an adviser to his father-in-law, President Donald Trump.

Apollo Global Management said in its 2018 annual report that the SEC had halted its inquiry into how the firm reported its financial results.

The New York Times reported Wednesday that Apollo's loan to the Kushner Cos. followed several meetings at the White House with Kushner.

Apollo and the SEC did not immediately respond to calls for comment.