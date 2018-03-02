  1. Home
  2. World

BC-SOC--English Results

By  Associated Press
2018/03/02 06:29
BC-SOC--English Results English Football Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:

English Premier League
Thursday's Match

Arsenal 0, Man City 3

Saturday's Matches

Burnley vs. Everton

Leicester vs. Bournemouth

Swansea vs. West Ham

Southampton vs. Stoke

Watford vs. West Brom

Tottenham vs. Huddersfield

Liverpool vs. Newcastle

Sunday's Matches

Brighton vs. Arsenal

Man City vs. Chelsea

Monday's Match

Crystal Palace vs. Man United

England Championship
Tuesday's Matches

Hull 1, Barnsley 1

Reading 1, Sheffield United 3

Friday's Match

Middlesbrough vs. Leeds

Saturday's Matches

Derby vs. Fulham

Millwall vs. Sunderland

Sheffield United vs. Burton Albion

Aston Villa vs. QPR

Nottingham Forest vs. Birmingham

Brentford vs. Cardiff

Barnsley vs. Norwich

Bolton vs. Preston

Ipswich vs. Hull

Bristol City vs. Sheffield Wednesday

Wolverhampton vs. Reading

England League One
Tuesday's Matches

Peterborough 2, Walsall 1

AFC Wimbledon 0, Blackburn 3

Bristol Rovers vs. Wigan

Saturday's Matches

Oxford United vs. Fleetwood Town

Doncaster vs. Bury

Southend vs. Walsall

Blackpool vs. Northampton

Scunthorpe vs. Oldham

Rochdale vs. Plymouth

AFC Wimbledon vs. Charlton

Shrewsbury vs. Peterborough

Bradford vs. Portsmouth

Gillingham vs. Rotherham

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Bristol Rovers

Sunday's Match

Blackburn vs. Wigan

England League Two
Tuesday's Match

Wycombe 0, Coventry 1

Saturday's Matches

Carlisle vs. Grimsby Town

Coventry vs. Lincoln City

Barnet vs. Port Vale

Morecambe vs. Chesterfield

Newport County vs. Accrington Stanley

Cambridge United vs. Luton Town

Crawley Town vs. Wycombe

Crewe vs. Forest Green Rovers

Cheltenham vs. Notts County

Stevenage vs. Mansfield Town

Morecambe vs. Colchester

Exeter vs. Chesterfield

Swindon vs. Yeovil

England FA Cup
Tuesday's Match

Swansea 2, Sheffield Wednesday 0

Wednesday's Match

Tottenham 6, Rochdale 1