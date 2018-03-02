BC-SOC--English Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:
|Thursday's Match
Arsenal 0, Man City 3
|Saturday's Matches
Burnley vs. Everton
Leicester vs. Bournemouth
Swansea vs. West Ham
Southampton vs. Stoke
Watford vs. West Brom
Tottenham vs. Huddersfield
Liverpool vs. Newcastle
|Sunday's Matches
Brighton vs. Arsenal
Man City vs. Chelsea
|Monday's Match
Crystal Palace vs. Man United
|Tuesday's Matches
Hull 1, Barnsley 1
Reading 1, Sheffield United 3
|Friday's Match
Middlesbrough vs. Leeds
|Saturday's Matches
Derby vs. Fulham
Millwall vs. Sunderland
Sheffield United vs. Burton Albion
Aston Villa vs. QPR
Nottingham Forest vs. Birmingham
Brentford vs. Cardiff
Barnsley vs. Norwich
Bolton vs. Preston
Ipswich vs. Hull
Bristol City vs. Sheffield Wednesday
Wolverhampton vs. Reading
|Tuesday's Matches
Peterborough 2, Walsall 1
AFC Wimbledon 0, Blackburn 3
Bristol Rovers vs. Wigan
|Saturday's Matches
Oxford United vs. Fleetwood Town
Doncaster vs. Bury
Southend vs. Walsall
Blackpool vs. Northampton
Scunthorpe vs. Oldham
Rochdale vs. Plymouth
AFC Wimbledon vs. Charlton
Shrewsbury vs. Peterborough
Bradford vs. Portsmouth
Gillingham vs. Rotherham
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Bristol Rovers
|Sunday's Match
Blackburn vs. Wigan
|Tuesday's Match
Wycombe 0, Coventry 1
|Saturday's Matches
Carlisle vs. Grimsby Town
Coventry vs. Lincoln City
Barnet vs. Port Vale
Morecambe vs. Chesterfield
Newport County vs. Accrington Stanley
Cambridge United vs. Luton Town
Crawley Town vs. Wycombe
Crewe vs. Forest Green Rovers
Cheltenham vs. Notts County
Stevenage vs. Mansfield Town
Morecambe vs. Colchester
Exeter vs. Chesterfield
Swindon vs. Yeovil
|Tuesday's Match
Swansea 2, Sheffield Wednesday 0
|Wednesday's Match
Tottenham 6, Rochdale 1