  1. Home
  2. World

Top selling new vehicles in the US in February

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/03/02 05:59

U.S. sales of new cars and trucks fell 2 percent in February to 1.3 million, automakers said Thursday.

These were the top sellers, the number sold and the percent change from last February.

Vehicle Total sales Percent change from February 2017
Ford F-Series 68,243 3.5 percent
Chevrolet Silverado 42,282 -16.3 percent
Nissan Rogue 38,119 15 percent
Ram 1500-3500 33,299 -14.7 percent
Toyota Camry 30,865 12.2 percent
Toyota RAV4 29,867 13.3 percent
Honda CR-V 25,852 -19 percent
Honda Civic 25,816 -4.5 percent
Chevrolet Equinox 24,053 7.1 percent
Toyota Corolla 23,535 -7.3 percent

Source: Autodata Corp.