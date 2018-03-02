Top selling new vehicles in the US in February

U.S. sales of new cars and trucks fell 2 percent in February to 1.3 million, automakers said Thursday.
These were the top sellers, the number sold and the percent change from last February.
|Vehicle
|Total sales
|Percent change from February 2017
|Ford F-Series
|68,243
|3.5 percent
|Chevrolet Silverado
|42,282
|-16.3 percent
|Nissan Rogue
|38,119
|15 percent
|Ram 1500-3500
|33,299
|-14.7 percent
|Toyota Camry
|30,865
|12.2 percent
|Toyota RAV4
|29,867
|13.3 percent
|Honda CR-V
|25,852
|-19 percent
|Honda Civic
|25,816
|-4.5 percent
|Chevrolet Equinox
|24,053
|7.1 percent
|Toyota Corolla
|23,535
|-7.3 percent
Source: Autodata Corp.