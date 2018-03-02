Top selling new vehicles in the US in February

U.S. sales of new cars and trucks fell 2 percent in February to 1.3 million, automakers said Thursday.

These were the top sellers, the number sold and the percent change from last February.

Vehicle Total sales Percent change from February 2017 Ford F-Series 68,243 3.5 percent Chevrolet Silverado 42,282 -16.3 percent Nissan Rogue 38,119 15 percent Ram 1500-3500 33,299 -14.7 percent Toyota Camry 30,865 12.2 percent Toyota RAV4 29,867 13.3 percent Honda CR-V 25,852 -19 percent Honda Civic 25,816 -4.5 percent Chevrolet Equinox 24,053 7.1 percent Toyota Corolla 23,535 -7.3 percent

Source: Autodata Corp.