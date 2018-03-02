  1. Home
Thursday's Major League Linescore

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/03/02 04:51
Toronto 010 000 000—1 6 1
Pittsburgh 010 001 20x—4 4 1

Happ, Cruz (3), Breslow (4), Alburquerque (4), Santos (5), Rowley (6), Case (7), Fernandez (8), and Maile; Kingham, Rivero (4), Feliz (5), Holmes (6), Neverauskas (8), Stilson (9), and Cervelli, Kelley. W_Holmes 1-0. L_Rowley 0-2. Sv_Stilson. HRs_Meadows, Rodriguez.

___

Miami 010 010 010—3 8 0
New York Mets 100 000 100—2 8 2

Alcantara, Turner (4), Wimmers (6), Graves (7), and Telis, Holaday; Vargas, Familia (3), Blevins (4), Ramos (5), Lugo (6), Taylor (9), and Plawecki, Mazeika. W_Graves 2-0. L_Lugo 0-2. HRs_Cooper; Evans.

___