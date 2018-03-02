$20 million in scholarships offered to DACA students

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire university is teaming up with two organizations to offer $20 million in scholarships to young immigrants who are living in the country illegally and often have difficulty getting financial aid.

Southern New Hampshire University says its program would reach 1,000 students over the next five years who are part of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA.

The program would offer full scholarships to DACA students to pursue associate and bachelor's degree programs through one of the university's online programs.

The announcement comes as the Obama-era DACA program that shielded hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation is at risk. President Donald Trump announced he was ending DACA unless lawmakers come up with a solution.

The program is being launched with support from The Shapiro Foundation and TheDream.US.