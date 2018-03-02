Lysenko beats world champ Barshim to win indoors high jump

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Danil Lysenko reversed his world outdoors result with Mutaz Essa Barshim by winning their world indoors high jump duel on his last leap on Thursday.

Lysenko, an authorized neutral athlete, and Barshim of Qatar cleared three heights on their first attempts and were the only two to attempt 2.36 meters.

Barshim, the IAAF male athlete of 2017, failed at his first two attempts as did Lysenko. Barshim let out a roar before his third attempt but again failed. The 20-year-old Lysenko asked for quiet from the Arena Birmingham crowd and — after a tense wait — soared over.

Lysenko lost to Barshima at the world championships last year.

Mateusz Przybylko of Germany was third, after failing to clear 2.33, along with Erik Kynard of the United States.