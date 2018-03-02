HUD: Carson asks agency to cancel $31k dining set

WASHINGTON (AP) — A spokesman for the Department of Housing and Urban Development says Secretary Ben Carson has asked to cancel an order for an expensive dining set that prompted outrage earlier this week after revelations that it cost roughly $31,000.

Raffi Williams said Thursday that at Carson's request "the agency is working to rescind the order for the dining room set."

HUD officials say the purchase was made without Carson's knowledge. The agency says the dining set was considered a "building expense" and that Carson bought only blinds for his office, which cost less than $5,000.

Reports of the dining set's purchase came on the heels of a complaint filed by HUD's former chief administrative officer alleging that she was demoted after she refused to bankroll a costly remodeling of Carson's office.