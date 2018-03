NEW YORK (AP) — The composer of "The Fantasticks," the longest running musical in history, has died. Harvey Schmidt was 88.

His death on Wednesday was confirmed by Dan Demello, a publicist for the off-Broadway show.

Schmidt teamed up with lyricist, director and storywriter Tom Jones on "The Fantasticks" as well as the Broadway shows "110 in the Shade" and "I Do! I Do!" Both men were inducted into the American Theatre Hall of Fame in 1998.