Nor'easter, life-threatening flooding to sweep East Coast

Emergency management officials across the East Coast are preparing for a major Nor'easter to hit the region.

Heavy rain, intermittent snow and high winds with gusts exceeding 50 miles per hour are expected as the storm moves up the Eastern seaboard.

Rain is expected to begin in Connecticut and New York City on Thursday evening. Moderate coastal flooding in Queens and Long island is expected Friday.

The National Weather Service says all of Rhode Island will be under flood and high wind watches from Friday to Sunday morning, calling the situations "life threatening."

The U.S. Coast Guard is advising boaters to exercise "vigilance and extreme caution" Thursday night through Saturday. Authorities recommend residents of coastal communities be prepared to evacuate if necessary in advance of Friday morning's high tide.