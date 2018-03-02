Woman sues cellphone store employee over stolen sex video

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman is suing a T-Mobile store employee for invasion of privacy, claiming he stole a sex video while working on her cellphone.

Keely Hightower tells the Tampa Bay Times she thought the employee was taking too long when she took her phone to the store in May. The next day she spotted an unfamiliar email sent from her account with an attachment in the trash folder.

She says the file was a video that she kept on her phone, showing her engaging in sex acts. She realized it had been sent by the employee, Roberto Sanchez Ramos. She called police. Court records show he pleaded guilty to a computer offense charge and got 6 months in jail.

Now she's suing him and the company that owns the store.