In ND Senate race, Democrat Heitkamp takes GOP tone on taxes

BISMARCK, North Dakota (AP) — Heidi Heitkamp is a Democratic senator, fighting for re-election in deeply Republican North Dakota. In the midst of her fight, she sometimes sounds more like a 2011-era Republican than she does her Democratic colleagues.

One big example is the tax legislation that Congress recently passed. Fellow Democrats tend to blast the law as a boon to the rich and a corporate giveaway. Heitkamp is lashing it, too, but as a dangerous budget-buster that will burden America's next generation with debt.

That could appeal more in the VFW halls and farm co-ops of her state.

Her race has emerged as an early indicator of whether Democrats can persuade conservative and moderate voters that the tax deal is bad policy, even if they begin to see their own paychecks grow.