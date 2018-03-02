  1. Home
  2. World

Billy Graham funeral to serve as evangelist's final crusade

By TOM FOREMAN Jr. and JONATHAN DREW , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/03/02 01:30

Edgar Valenzuela, right, hugs Clyde Fonderin, left, after they paid their respects to Rev. Billy Graham during a public viewing at the Billy Graham Li

Mourners leave Rev. Billy Graham's childhood home, left, after paying their respects during a public viewing at the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte,

Franklin Graham speaks to the media in front of the Billy Graham Library after greeting former President George W. Bush and wife Laura Bush, who came

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Plans for the Rev. Billy Graham's funeral on Friday began about a decade ago with the evangelist himself.

Graham family spokesman Mark DeMoss said that "America's Pastor" began selecting songs, musicians and speakers for the service in the years after his public appearances dwindled. Graham died last week at age 99.

To the family, the service will be much like the crusades Graham used to reach millions during his lifetime. The funeral is invitation-only but will be broadcast on the internet.

The service features songs from gospel musicians who shared the stage with Graham at his crusades. Graham's oldest son, the Rev. Franklin Graham, will deliver the funeral message after shorter addresses by his other children.