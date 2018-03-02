Rugby teams New Zealand, England to meet in US for 1st time

DENVER (AP) — Premier rugby squads England and New Zealand will play each other for the first time in the United States during the inaugural Rugby League Football International Challenge this summer.

The two International Rugby League powerhouses will play at Sports Authority Field, home of the Denver Broncos, on June 23.

New Zealand and England, ranked second and third in the world, respectively. The Kiwis leads the series 9-6-1. England finished second to Australia in the 2017 Rugby League World Cup.

Rugby Football League interim CEO Ralph Rimmer said the match "can only strengthen interest in the game" in America. The U.S. and Canada will co-host the 2025 Rugby League World Cup.

England is the 2021 host of the World Cup, a six-week tournament that features 16 men's and eight women's national teams.