White House to highlight administration anti-opioid efforts

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is hosting a summit to highlight Trump administration efforts to combat the opioid crisis.

First lady Melania Trump is scheduled to open Thursday's event in the White House East Room. Kellyanne Conway, a senior adviser to President Donald Trump, will moderate a two-hour discussion featuring officials from the departments of Health and Human Services, Veterans Affairs, Housing and Urban Development, State, Justice and Homeland Security.

The officials will update the country on how they are tackling the epidemic.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, opioids - including prescription opioids, heroin and fentanyl - killed more than 42,000 people in 2016, more than any year on record.

Trump last fall declared the opioid crisis a public health emergency.