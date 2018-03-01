Magnitude 5.9 earthquake rattles northeastern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck off the coast of Yilan County in northeastern Taiwan at 9:42 p.m. this evening (March 1), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the quake was located 217.3 kilometers east of Yilan County Hall at a depth of 70 kilometers, according to CWB data.

An intensity level of 2 was felt in Yilan County and an intensity level of 1 was felt in neighboring Hualien County.

No injuries were reported at the time of publication.

Located along the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt in a specific location.