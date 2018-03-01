  1. Home
  2. Society

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake rattles northeastern Taiwan

Magnitude 5.9 quake jars northeastern Taiwan's Yilan County

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/03/01 23:49

CWB map of tonight's earthquake.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck off the coast of Yilan County in northeastern Taiwan at 9:42 p.m. this evening (March 1), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the quake was located 217.3 kilometers east of Yilan County Hall at a depth of 70 kilometers, according to CWB data. 

An intensity level of 2 was felt in Yilan County and an intensity level of 1 was felt in neighboring Hualien County.

No injuries were reported at the time of publication. 

Located along the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt in a specific location.
earthquake
quake
temblor

RELATED ARTICLES

Magnitude 5.2 earthquake jolts northeastern Taiwan
2018/02/26 09:07
Last of the earthquake victims' bodies recovered in Hualien, Taiwan
2018/02/25 15:30
Additional fast trains to boost tourism for quake-hit Hualien
2018/02/24 15:20
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake rattles eastern Taiwan
2018/02/22 09:08
Taiwan declares day of remembrance for Hualien earthquake
2018/02/21 10:27