The Latest: Slovak police detain 7 over slain journalist

By  Associated Press
2018/03/01 23:23

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — The Latest on the killing of a Slovak investigative journalist (all times local):

4:20 p.m.

Slovakia's national police chief Tibor Gaspar says seven people have been detained during raids conducted in eastern Slovakia in connection with the slaying of an investigative journalist.

Police conducted the raids in the towns of Michalovce and Trebisov in houses linked to suspected members of Italian mafia, about whom Jan Kuciak was writing before he was shot dead last week.

Talking to reporters in the eastern city of Kosice, Gaspar said those detained were male and aged between 26 and 62. Only their first names were given.

Gaspar says the seven were detained as "suspects" with approval from the state prosecution.

In his last unfinished story, Kuciak was writing about the activities of the Italian 'Ndrangheta syndicate in Slovakia and its connections with people close to Prime Minister Robert Fico.

___

11:25 a.m.

Police conducted raids in eastern Slovakia on houses linked to alleged members of the Italian mafia, about whom an investigative journalist was writing before he was shot dead.

The country's police chief, Tibor Gaspar, told reporters in the eastern town of Michalovce that about 10 people should be detained.

"Police are conducting raids in several places," Gaspar said. "Yes, it has something to do with this case."

Gaspar said police planned to release more details later in the day.